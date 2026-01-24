Plumbers Warn: Do This Before A Freeze To Protect Your Outdoor Plumbing Pipes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many homeowners have already prepared their outdoor plumbing for winter, unseasonably low temperatures and heavy storms are rolling across America. If cold advisories are in your area, plumbers suggest getting ahead of plunging temperatures by protecting your outdoor plumbing before it freezes. If you thought insulation was only for the pipes inside your house's walls, think again: Insulating exposed pipes outside not only protect those outlets, but can prevent damage in your house.

Fortunately, if you plan ahead, wrapping exposed pipes in foam or other insulation is pretty straightforward. Locate all outdoor faucets, exposed waterlines, spigots, hose bibs, water features, and sprinkler systems. Don't forget to check for exposed pipes under porches and decks, as well as in unconditioned garages, crawlspaces, basements, and attics. While there are a number of insulating products available, foam tubes — split longways to open and wrap around pipes — are probably the easiest. The open seam can be sealed closed using foil insulation tape or duct tape, but this should completely cover any seams or where two tubes meet. If the stores are all out of pipe wrap, you can improvise using pool noodles.

You will also want to remove all attached hoses from spigots. Drain any water that might remain in fixtures through a process called bleeding: Shut off the water supply, open a fixture, and let any water flow out of the line. If you have extensive buried irrigation, this might be a job for a landscaper who can professionally blow out your waterlines. Don't forget to take steps at the same time to protect your lawn from frost damage. Finally, secure rigid foam covers, like the Thermwell Frost King faucet cover, over any exposed spigots or bibs.