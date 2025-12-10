Protect Your Outdoor Faucets During Winter With These DIY Ideas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that outdoor faucets are susceptible to damage when winter weather sets in and temperature plunge below freezing. With that in mind, many homeowners take steps prepare outdoor faucets and plumbing for winter weather at the beginning of the season. Even then, when freezing winter weather is on the way, you need to protect your outdoor faucets. At that point, if you haven't already secured a supply of faucet covers and foam pipe sleeves, you may find yourself in a situation where either time or availability makes it impossible for you to secure them. However, there are plenty of DIY ideas designed to protect your faucets without faucet covers.

Before implementing your DIY faucet protection, you need to do a couple of things (which have to happen even with store-bought supplies). First, disconnect garden hoses and other attachments from the faucets. If you have a separate water supply valve for your outdoor faucets, turn that off and open the faucets. This allows all of the water to drain from the pipes. In this situation, leave the faucets open so any remaining water in the pipe room has room to expand if things freeze.

If you do not have a separate water supply valve, you will need to do whatever you can to keep the faucets and pipes warm enough to remain above freezing. If those pipes burst, it will impact your entire house. One simple solution for outdoor faucets, or hose bibs, protruding from a wall is to utilize a sock and plastic bag. To do this, take a thick, preferably wool, sock and double it back on itself. Then, slip this double-thick sock over the faucet. Cover the sock with a plastic bag and secure it with zip ties, rubber bands, or waterproof tape.