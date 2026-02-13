Freeze-Resistant Pipes: Can They Really Protect Your Outdoor Plumbing?

If you are among those who get tired of preparing your outdoor plumbing for winter weather every time a freeze is in the forecast, you may be considering upgrading to PEX freeze-resistant pipes. But, do they really protect your plumbing? The short answer is yes: Flexible, cross-linked polyethylene plastic tubing (PEX) can help protect plumbing during periods of freezing weather. However, they are not a singular solution. They also are not a good choice for all applications.

The first thing to understand about PEX pipes, which are also referred to as freeze-resistant pipes, is that they are just that: freeze-resistant, not freeze-proof. The reason PEX pipes are deemed freeze-resistant is two-fold. For one, the material's thermal conductivity is lower with many traditional pipe materials, such as copper. Therefore, it takes the water inside longer to reach its freezing point. Secondly, PEX is flexible and retains this flexibility at fairly cold temperatures. So, as any freezing water expands within the pipe, the PEX can expand with it rather than break.

That said, water in PEX pipes can still freeze, if temperatures drop low enough and for an extended period of time. Additionally, even though it has flexible properties, PEX still has a breaking point, quite literally, and pipes can burst, split, or crack in certain situations. PEX also tends to lose its flexibility over time. So, the best protection it offers is within the first few years following installation. Furthermore, various things, including improper installation, such bending the pipe at sharp angles, and chlorine within the water, can cause it to degrade. However, one of the biggest factors for rapid decline is exposure to UV radiation from direct sunlight, meaning it is not a good choice for exposed, above-ground outdoor plumbing.