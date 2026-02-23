The Natural Winter-Safety Option HGTV's Mike Holmes Prefers Over Salt

Throughout the winter months, homeowners know whenever a freeze warning is issued, they need to be prepared for a few things. For one, they have to protect outdoor plumbing from freezing conditions. Secondly, they have to be ready to deal with ice and snow on their driveways and sidewalks. For most, that means stocking up on rock salt, which is the traditional solution for melting snow and ice in driveways. It is also cheap. However, it can cause damage to your driveway as well as your lawn. HGTV's Mike Holmes says he prefers gravel to ensure safety on driveways and sidewalks during winter. There is a caveat — it's not a complete replacement for salt.

"I'm not a big fan of salt — it destroys your grass and eats away at the brick mortar," Holmes states in his 10 Tasks For Your Winter Home Maintenance Checklist. "It can also make your pets sick. I'd rather use a generous amount of gravel as a natural alternative."

However, before relying solely on gravel for your winter driveway maintenance needs, it is important to note that gravel does not melt ice or snow, the way rock salt does. For that, Holmes suggests shoveling or using a deicer: Most use calcium chloride or magnesium chloride, which is a clever de-icing solution. However, as he notes, there are times when "shoveling the snow may not be enough". Additionally, deicers have their limitations as well: They work best when as much snow and ice as possible is removed first, and they have temperature thresholds. Gravel, on the other hand, does its thing in all temperatures. "Whatever [method] you use," Holmes notes, "read and follow the instructions carefully."