Say Goodbye To Rock Salt: Try This Clever Solution For De-Icing Your Driveway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoveling snow is one thing; dealing with ice is another. When your driveway feels like you could skate upon it, it's time to break out some sort of de-icing product. Rock salt may be an old-school classic, but it's not always the best product for the job. Another naturally-occurring substance, magnesium chloride, works at lower temperatures than rock salt, so it will actually do a better job as temperatures continue to drop.

Rock salt is simply sodium chloride, which helps melt snow and ice down to temperatures of about 16 degrees Fahrenheit, while magnesium chloride still works down to about -13 degrees, depending on the product. The water-absorbing properties of magnesium chloride also helps it melt ice faster than rock salt, so it's definitely a hack that makes clearing the driveway easy when you're in a hurry to get the job done.

Magnesium chloride is also a bit easier on the environment than rock salt, as rock salt runoff can harm plants. The residual salt gets absorbed into the soil over time, and then plant roots draw it in, which could result in nutrient deficiencies, stunted growth, and other problems for the affected areas of your lawn and plants. Though magnesium chloride is safer for the environment and for pets that walk upon treated areas, it's more expensive than rock salt. Then again, it's even easier to clean up (if it requires any clean-up at all, which it usually doesn't).