Frost Advisory Vs Freeze Warning: What's The Difference And How To Prepare Your Garden

Throughout the winter months, gardeners are often concerned about how to protect plants from snow, ice, and frost. While much of what guarantees successfully ushering your plants through winter weather comes from properly preparing prior to the season's arrival, there are still things that can be done just before a frost or freeze. Luckily, the National Weather Service issues alerts before such weather conditions arrive. However, in order to ensure you do all that is necessary once you receive notification, you need to know the difference between a frost advisory and freeze warning, as well as how to prepare your garden for each.

Frost advisors are issued when frost is expected. It's worth noting that the air temperature does not need to reach freezing in order for frost to form. Areas of frost may happen in certain conditions once temperatures hit the low 40s (Fahrenheit). Clear skies and little to no wind can aid in the formation of frost when its above freezing. With that in mind, you want to take steps to protect sensitive plants that may be harmed by frost any time there is a frost advisory, even if the temperature does not dip below 32 F.

Freeze warnings, on the other hand, are issued when forecasters believe the air temperature will go below the freezing mark for an extended period. Such conditions are severe enough to permanently damage or kill many garden plants. A freeze event may or may not be accompanied by precipitation such as sleet, ice, or snow while freeze warnings are based solely on temperature and duration, not on precipitation. If heavy snow or ice is expected, a separate advisory, watch, or warning will be issued.