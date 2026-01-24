The Pre-Snow Technique That Makes Removing Driveway Snow And Ice Easier Than Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the winter, snow and ice, and even the infamous wintry mix, all create a mess on your driveway. As a result, whenever freezing weather and/or snow is in the forecast, its time to gather up the tools needed to make snow removal easier, including shovels and blowers. However, rather than simply waiting to remove whatever snow and ice piles up on your driveway, you can take steps to prevent it from accumulating in the first place. This pre-snow technique helps prevent ice and snow from sticking to pavement, making removal easier than ever. The key is treating your driveway with liquid ice melt before freezing conditions and snow arrives. Though most people are familiar with the granules or crystals, ice melts come in both solid and liquid forms.

Chloride-based ice melts work because they lower the temperature at which water freezes. This is the case whether you're using calcium chloride, sodium chloride, or magnesium chloride. Depending on when they're applied, these products can also either prevent or loosen the bond between solid surfaces such as driveways and snow or ice.

While solid ice melt pellets are usually scattered over icy patches or snow-covered areas to melt them, the liquid version can also be effectively used to pre-treat areas before the arrival of snow. Liquid ice-melt is considered the better choice for pre-treating a sidewalk or driveway before freezing conditions happen, because they give more even and complete coverage. This makes them better at preventing ice and snow from sticking. Liquid ice melts also continue to be effective for a longer period of time and use less salt per application as it's diluted with water. On the down side, it won't melt existing ice as quickly as solid deicer if you didn't get the chance to pre-treat a surface.