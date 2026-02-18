Here's The Best Speed For Mowing Your Lawn (& Why Going Faster Isn't Wise)

Nowadays, it feels like everything is about speed. People want their orders faster, apps promise to help you finish books sooner, and work often rewards getting things done as quickly as possible. When it comes to mowing your lawn, however, faster isn't always better — especially if you want an even cut.

Generally, somewhere between 3 and 5 miles per hour is what you are looking for when cutting grass, as this allows for clean cuts. Going closer to 5 mph is fine for regular maintenance and if the conditions are ideal. Otherwise, you can slow down closer to 3 mph to get the best cut and to lower the risk of damaging the roots. Determining the ideal speed you should go is a little more complex than just the grass and soil thickness, but it can be a good start. You can also consider your mower type, as push options tend to do better at slower speeds, while riding ones can handle the higher end of the range. Terrain, weather, grass type, and lawn conditions all play a role as well. So mess around a bit over your next few mows and see what works best for your needs.

Going too fast can also lead to skids and scuffs in the grass, especially where the soil is a little softer. If you are tired of pushing around one at those speeds, it may be worth switching up your machine. There are a few reliable lawn mower brands to consider that can make your regular chore a little more tolerable.