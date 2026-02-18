Here's The Best Speed For Mowing Your Lawn (& Why Going Faster Isn't Wise)
Nowadays, it feels like everything is about speed. People want their orders faster, apps promise to help you finish books sooner, and work often rewards getting things done as quickly as possible. When it comes to mowing your lawn, however, faster isn't always better — especially if you want an even cut.
Generally, somewhere between 3 and 5 miles per hour is what you are looking for when cutting grass, as this allows for clean cuts. Going closer to 5 mph is fine for regular maintenance and if the conditions are ideal. Otherwise, you can slow down closer to 3 mph to get the best cut and to lower the risk of damaging the roots. Determining the ideal speed you should go is a little more complex than just the grass and soil thickness, but it can be a good start. You can also consider your mower type, as push options tend to do better at slower speeds, while riding ones can handle the higher end of the range. Terrain, weather, grass type, and lawn conditions all play a role as well. So mess around a bit over your next few mows and see what works best for your needs.
Going too fast can also lead to skids and scuffs in the grass, especially where the soil is a little softer. If you are tired of pushing around one at those speeds, it may be worth switching up your machine. There are a few reliable lawn mower brands to consider that can make your regular chore a little more tolerable.
There are other ways to get a better cut than going fast
The biggest downside of mowing too fast is how the lawn ends up looking. At first, it may seem like the mower did a great job making even cuts, but after about an hour, taller pieces of grass and thicker patches can start to stand out. This happens because mowers push grass down as they move, and when you're going too fast, the blades may not have enough time to pull the grass back up and cut evenly.
Speed isn't the only thing that determines a good cut. Even if you're mowing within the recommended range, uneven results can still happen for other reasons. For example, you might need to choose a mower to better fit your grass type, or it may be lacking features to help lift and cut grass more. However, if you're looking to buy a new one, there are only a few crucial lawn mower features you need to understand.
There are also a few simple maintenance and technique tweaks that can make a noticeable difference. For one, you need to make sure your lawn mower is properly maintained. This includes helping everything to turn smoothly, ensuring the tires are full, and that your blades are sharp. It may also be worth trying to mow in a different direction every time. Since the lawn mower pushes down grass, it makes it lean at that angle after several runs, which means the cuts won't be as sharp and clean. However, if you switch it up, the grass tends to stop favoring a side, leading to easier and cleaner lines.