This Ancient Technique Is A Stylish Way To Protect Your Owl Nesting Boxes

Shou sugi ban or yakisugi was initially performed on cedar, (both words mean "charred cedar") but the technique works just as well on woods such as pine, oak, or maple, too. In fact, a similar process is used to char the inside of oak barrels that store bourbon and other whiskey. The most important part is that the wood should be untreated. It's a material you always avoid when building any kind of birdhouse, but especially important if you're going to set it on fire: Burning finished wood can potentially produce toxic fumes.

To give the wood its protective charred coating, it may be easier to work with the boards before you assemble the nest box, but it's not a necessity. If you're building your owl box from scratch, NestWatch has plans for different designs to encourage specific owl species. There are a number of shou sugi ban birdhouse tutorials online to help guide you in the process.

Work outside, setting the boards on a flame-proof surface, and have a fire extinguisher and wet towels close at hand. Use a blow torch with the flame held about 1 to 1.5 feet away from the wood, moving the torch so the flame goes back and forth over the wood, with the grain, in slightly overlapping rows. It's almost as if you're spraypainting it. Work lightly to avoid catching the wood on fire, and let the wood cool completely before touching it. Brush off any loose bits. Only char the exterior portions of what will be the nest box. Though some people use linseed oil to protect shou sugi ban wood, it's best to leave an owl box without any coating.