How To Easily Attract Owls To Your Yard (And Why You'd Want To)

Once you've decided you'd like to attract owls to your yard, you may find it easier than you think. It is simply a matter of making sure they can meet their basic needs by creating an owl-friendly habitat. That involves providing certain things and limiting others.

First, consider what you should avoid, limit, or eliminate. Bright lights, noise, and potential predators are all deterrents to the nocturnal raptors. Not only do they not require artificial light to hunt, excess lighting can hinder their efforts. So, limit outdoor lighting as much as possible, and keep the noise down, as owls tend to seek out quiet, tranquil environments. Additionally, if you have cats, limit their time outdoors and make sure they are supervised, so they do not harass or scare off owls.

As far as additions to attract owls, nesting boxes are at the top of the list. Nesting boxes, also called roosting boxes, are a great way to keep owls and other birds in your yard all winter long, as they provide shelter from the harsh weather. They also provide a secure place for birds, including owls, to lay eggs and raise their brood. You can purchase premade boxes like the WildYard owl house or DIY one. They don't need to be elaborate, just a simple box with an adequate opening will suffice, thought different sized boxes and different placement may attract specific species, like barn owls or great horned owls. Additionally, ensure there are enough elevated perches, whether it's available tree branches or artificial perches. An array of native plants, along with trees such as oak, pine, and spruce will also make your yard more attractive to owls. They provides habitat for them, and for the smaller animals they hunt.