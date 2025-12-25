How To Easily Attract Owls To Your Yard (And Why You'd Want To)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Owls are interesting creatures and a popular target for bird watchers. In fact, there is an entire sub-discipline of birding known as owling for those who are particularly interested in viewing some of the 19 different species found in the United States. Luckily for those who have such an interest, owls can easily be attracted to your yard by ensuring they have adequate habitat and a reliable food source.
Although owls are fascinating to view, watching them isn't the only reason to attract them to your yard. Owls are cunning predators that target a variety of smaller animals ranging from mice and snakes to other birds. That is why it is a common practice to use owl decoys to keep rodents out of gardens. However, if you are always looking for ways to keep critters out of your yard and garden, instead of putting up a replica, why not attract the real thing for natural pest control? Additionally, by taking the steps to attract owls by providing them food and shelter, you will be doing your part to aid in their conservation.
Attracting owls is easier than you may think
Once you've decided you'd like to attract owls to your yard, you may find it easier than you think. It is simply a matter of making sure they can meet their basic needs by creating an owl-friendly habitat. That involves providing certain things and limiting others.
First, consider what you should avoid, limit, or eliminate. Bright lights, noise, and potential predators are all deterrents to the nocturnal raptors. Not only do they not require artificial light to hunt, excess lighting can hinder their efforts. So, limit outdoor lighting as much as possible, and keep the noise down, as owls tend to seek out quiet, tranquil environments. Additionally, if you have cats, limit their time outdoors and make sure they are supervised, so they do not harass or scare off owls.
As far as additions to attract owls, nesting boxes are at the top of the list. Nesting boxes, also called roosting boxes, are a great way to keep owls and other birds in your yard all winter long, as they provide shelter from the harsh weather. They also provide a secure place for birds, including owls, to lay eggs and raise their brood. You can purchase premade boxes like the WildYard owl house or DIY one. They don't need to be elaborate, just a simple box with an adequate opening will suffice, thought different sized boxes and different placement may attract specific species, like barn owls or great horned owls. Additionally, ensure there are enough elevated perches, whether it's available tree branches or artificial perches. An array of native plants, along with trees such as oak, pine, and spruce will also make your yard more attractive to owls. They provides habitat for them, and for the smaller animals they hunt.