The Biggest Material Mistakes To Avoid When DIYing A Birdhouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When attempting to lure more birds to your backyard, it is common practice to pick the best spot for bird feeders and provide additional shelter by hanging bird houses. Although there is a myriad of commercial options available, many backyard birders glean a good deal of satisfaction from building their own. However, when it comes to homemade birdhouses, it's not just a matter of choosing the right size birdhouse to build for your backyard. In order to safely build a DIY birdhouse, you also need to choose the right materials.

Advertisement

It is not uncommon to see DIY tips suggesting building birdhouses out of just about anything. But, there can be some serious issues with many of these materials. Metal, plastics, and certain types of wood can all be problematic for various reasons. Bird houses made from either metal or plastic can become overly hot, resulting in damage to both birds and eggs. Conversely, during the cooler times of years, these materials don't sufficiently insulate. Instead of metal or plastic, you should always build bird houses out of wood. However, it is important not to use wood that has been treated with creosote or other chemicals. These wood treatment products can be very toxic to birds. Rough-hewn boards and sections cut from fallen trees are the absolute best material. However, you can also buy untreated lumber. Sheets of ½- or 3/4-inch untreated plywood are readily available and make very good bird house building materials.

Advertisement