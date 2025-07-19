DIY An Owl Decoy With A Repurposed Milk Jug To Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Garden

Lots of creatures can make trouble in your garden, from hosta-chewing slugs to deer that strip the bark from young fruit trees. Rodents are especially destructive, so it's important to deter them if they're ravaging the homes of your beloved plants. If you determine that squirrels are damaging your tomatoes during snack attacks or uprooting your dahlias in their quest to bury acorns, there are several eco-friendly strategies to try. One is using a predator decoy to scare them away from selected areas of your yard. Many gardeners use owl decoys such as the OFFO plastic owl bird-scare device to ward off both squirrels and birds that peck holes in fruits and vegetables. Buying this type of product is certainly an option, but making one is more fun if you enjoy turning household objects into garden decor. Plus, it's an excellent way to reuse milk jugs before recycling them.

To make an owl decoy inspired by a snowy owl, you'll need two plastic milk jugs, at least one of which is gallon-sized. Make sure both jugs are clean and keep their caps nearby. Also locate a pair of lids from other single-use food containers. Circular lids from salsa jars and cream cheese tubs fit the bill. Choose two that are the same size and style. Finally, round up two plastic forks, a hot glue gun, a bottle of craft adhesive such as Elmer's liquid school glue, several shades of acrylic paint that can withstand sunshine and rain, a few small paintbrushes, a tool for cutting the jugs, and weather-resistant string for hanging the finished product. Find some newspaper to cover your crafting surface too.