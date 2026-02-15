Repurpose Your Old Birdbath For A Stunning DIY Plant Stand

Whether you're tired of cleaning a birdbath every couple of days or your yard is home to one so old it could be a relic, there's good news: That birdbath doesn't have to be for the birds. Instead, you can transform that stunning, unneeded birdbath into a creative stand for your plants. Pedestal-style birdbaths add height to display your potted plants above ground level, which creates a bit of visual interest. A combination of plants down low and up high is one way to give your outdoor space a resort-like feel.

An old concrete birdbath that's too heavy to move around might just have enough style and texture that it looks interesting on its own, so imagine it paired with a plant that drapes over the sides, or a pot that can hold an assortment of flowers. This project could also give a cracked concrete birdbath a useful purpose once again, provided the basin is still sturdy enough to hold a potted plant. What makes this project incredibly easy is that it's about placing one or more potted plants within the birdbath basin, so you don't even need to plant anything if you already have potted plants on hand. And if you do want to whip some up, here are some of the best flowers for planting in pots and containers.