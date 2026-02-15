Repurpose Your Old Birdbath For A Stunning DIY Plant Stand
Whether you're tired of cleaning a birdbath every couple of days or your yard is home to one so old it could be a relic, there's good news: That birdbath doesn't have to be for the birds. Instead, you can transform that stunning, unneeded birdbath into a creative stand for your plants. Pedestal-style birdbaths add height to display your potted plants above ground level, which creates a bit of visual interest. A combination of plants down low and up high is one way to give your outdoor space a resort-like feel.
An old concrete birdbath that's too heavy to move around might just have enough style and texture that it looks interesting on its own, so imagine it paired with a plant that drapes over the sides, or a pot that can hold an assortment of flowers. This project could also give a cracked concrete birdbath a useful purpose once again, provided the basin is still sturdy enough to hold a potted plant. What makes this project incredibly easy is that it's about placing one or more potted plants within the birdbath basin, so you don't even need to plant anything if you already have potted plants on hand. And if you do want to whip some up, here are some of the best flowers for planting in pots and containers.
How to transform a birdbath into a plant stand
Though not necessary, cleaning out the birdbath will make your DIY plant stand look better. Here's how to refresh your birdbath basin so it is actually bird-safe in case a little water accumulates and your feathered friends stop along the perimeter for a sip. Choose a location where your plant stand will get some visibility, such as a place on your patio that's viewable from inside your house, or in an area near your front window so passersby can enjoy the view, too. Transform your birdbath into a succulent garden by grouping small potted succulents into an arrangement that features one of the largest or tallest ones in the center. If your plants are lightweight, use heavy pots made of ceramic or similar material.
For another look, place a tall, spiky plant in the center, surrounded by pots holding shorter plants. But the simplest option is to set one oversized hanging basket full of colorful blooms in the center of the birdbath. If the plant trails, drape the tendrils over the sides of the basin. The hanger assembly on store-bought hanging baskets often pops right off with a twist. For even more variety, swap your plants out seasonally, using mums in the autumn, perhaps some holiday décor in the winter, and back to your favorite spring and summer flowers or herbs. Make sure every pot you use in the stand has drainage holes in case it rains or the plants get overwatered. If the basin accumulates a lot of water, dump it out as needed.