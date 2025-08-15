How To Use Plants To Give Your Backyard A Resort-Like Feel
Lighting, decoration, amenities — all of these features play a role in your backyard's atmosphere. But they're not the only deciding factors. Instead, along with curating the right lights and furniture to give your backyard that resort-feel that you love so much, you can also get creative with your landscaping. Specifically, with the plants you choose to include.
When choosing the right plants for your yard, there are two main steps you'll need to take. First, you need to do your research on plants that can survive the climate in your region, as well as those that will do well in your yard based on soil and sun exposure. Once you have an idea of plants you can actually grow where you live, you'll need pick and choose a few based on the theme you want to establish. For example, if you're looking to bring the quiet, luxurious feel of a resort to your backyard, you may want to opt for plants that offer privacy, color, and even fragrance — all while keeping details like dimension, depth, and texture in mind.
However, before you can dive into your dream transformation, you need to consider the aesthetic you want to add to your yard. After all, your idea of an at-home oasis can come in a variety of styles based on ecosystems around the world, and choosing the right atmosphere is crucial for creating a cohesive design.
Creating an outdoor retreat in your yard using plants
Do you want your yard to feel like a tropical escape? What about a coastal oasis that makes you feel like you're at your favorite beach? The plants you pick can dictate the look and feel of your yard, which is why it's important to choose wisely. For example, if you want to capture the overall vibe of a calming mountain retreat, you may want to stay away from plants like birds of paradise, hibiscus, and stargazer lilies that lend more to a tropical scene.
After you've picked your range of plants, you'll also want to think about the different roles that different plants play in the depth and texture of your yard. After all, plants aren't just for aesthetics in your garden — they also create structure, affecting what will become be the floors, walls, and ceiling of your outdoor space. Don't be afraid to play around with different sizes to create a dynamic, eye-catching garden, or to experiment with different combinations either. For example, most hummingbird-friendly combination gardens uses both low-growing plants alongside medium and tall plants for a stunning, varied display.
If you have existing established areas in your yard — such as a deck or patio (yes, there's a difference), pool, or other sitting area — you can also use this to your advantage. Tall, dramatic plants can create a DIY privacy nook and add visual boundaries, while fragrant blooms will create a space that smells as good as it looks. Lastly, you can also get creative with rocks, small water features, or other additions to help tie your backyard together.