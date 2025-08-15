How To Use Plants To Give Your Backyard A Resort-Like Feel

Lighting, decoration, amenities — all of these features play a role in your backyard's atmosphere. But they're not the only deciding factors. Instead, along with curating the right lights and furniture to give your backyard that resort-feel that you love so much, you can also get creative with your landscaping. Specifically, with the plants you choose to include.

When choosing the right plants for your yard, there are two main steps you'll need to take. First, you need to do your research on plants that can survive the climate in your region, as well as those that will do well in your yard based on soil and sun exposure. Once you have an idea of plants you can actually grow where you live, you'll need pick and choose a few based on the theme you want to establish. For example, if you're looking to bring the quiet, luxurious feel of a resort to your backyard, you may want to opt for plants that offer privacy, color, and even fragrance — all while keeping details like dimension, depth, and texture in mind.

However, before you can dive into your dream transformation, you need to consider the aesthetic you want to add to your yard. After all, your idea of an at-home oasis can come in a variety of styles based on ecosystems around the world, and choosing the right atmosphere is crucial for creating a cohesive design.