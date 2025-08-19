How To Transform An Old Birdbath Into An Adorable Succulent Planter

To transform your birdbath into a succulent planter, you'll need to prepare your birdbath's basin, and the first step is to create some drainage holes. Although drilling through thick concrete can feel daunting even for advanced DIYers, having a drainage hole is essential for preventing overwatering — which is considered one of the most common mistakes gardeners make. To do so, use a masonry drill bit and work slowly, starting with a smaller bit before moving on to your desired size, and keeping the area wet to reduce dust and prevent overheating.

That said, as with all repurposing projects, make sure to practice proper safety techniques at every stage. If you're not comfortable at all with drilling, or if you don't have the right tools for the job, it's definitely still possible to create a successful planter. You'll just have to learn to master the art of watering your plants without leaving them soggy or waterlogged.

Once your birdbath is ready to start its new life as a planter, you'll want to carefully move it into its forever home before moving on to the next step. Birdbaths can be heavy, though, so take care not to drop it — otherwise you could injure yourself or break the water basin. Although it is possible to move your planter once the succulents are in, the soil and plants can add extra weight that can make it more difficult. Once it's in position, choose soil that will work best for the plants you plan to add, such as an organic succulent and cacti soil mix. Then, start potting your plants — and you're all set! You've officially given new life to an old birdbath and created a stylish planter to be the statement piece of your yard.