How To Refresh A Thrifted Birdbath Before Putting It In Your Yard
Water is essential for all living things, and birds are no exception. That's why if you're looking for the best ways to attract more birds to your yard, starting by adding a birdbath can help you see a greater variety of species. However, with some larger versions easily surpassing hundreds of dollars, adding this bird-magnet water feature to your yard may not seem possible. Thankfully, adding a birdbath to your garden doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag: With a lucky trip to the thrift store, you won't even need to break out the tools for a DIY birdbath like this one from an old metal chair.
Thrift stores can be a hot spot for garden supplies, and, while it may take a few visits to find one, you can pick up a budget-friendly birdbath that's perfect for your yard's feathered friends. However, even with the fortune of finding a thrifted bath in good condition, it's not yet ready for a permanent place in your garden. Instead, when you're working with a used birdbath, it's important to take a few extra steps to refresh and transform it into a safe water feature birds won't want to resist.
Vinegar and a little elbow grease makes for a refreshed birdbath
The first step in getting your new-to-you birdbath ready is to clean it. This helps remove lingering stains or grime and reveals any potential damage. Fortunately, whether you're working with a birdbath already in your yard or one you picked up from the thrift store, cleaning doesn't have to be a hassle. Instead, all you need is some water, vinegar, and elbow grease.
To refresh your thrifted birdbath, create a solution using nine parts water and one part vinegar. Using a stiff brush or clean sponge, scrub all parts of the birdbath, especially where the water sits, and rinse it clean. For this step, avoid any synthetic soaps or heavy-duty cleaners that may not be safe for wildlife. Once your birdbath is clean, if you see any minor damage, you can fix it before adding water. If you're using sealants or adhesives, make sure they're safe for use in birdbaths, waterproof, and rated for outdoor use. Taking the time to fix any cracks can help keep your birdbath from losing water in the future.
All that's left is finding the perfect place to install your cleaned up birdbath. To provide your birds a cool place to rinse off and to slow the rate of evaporation, you may want to avoid putting your birdbath in direct sunlight. Instead, install it near natural shelters like bushes, brambles, or trees. This not only helps with the water's temperature but also provides birds a safe place to flee if they feel threatened. Finally, lock in a cleaning routine every week or two to ensure your birdbath is a safe, enjoyable place for your local birds to flock to. To personalize this new-used feature, consider customizing your birdbath with a temporary tattoo hack.