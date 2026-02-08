Transform Old Soup Cans Into An Adorable DIY Vertical Garden For Small Yards

When you're dealing with limited space for gardening, you may be tempted to put your green thumb on hiatus. Luckily, there are plenty of clever DIY hacks available allowing you to maximize your gardening space on a budget, whether you're working with a narrow side yard, a teeny flower bed, or a compact balcony. One such project lets you explore your gardening dreams, while also upcycling old tin cans into vertical garden planters. These steel cans are surprisingly versatile — they can be transformed into stunning bird feeders or a charming mason bee hotel. They're also very sturdy, making them ideal containers for small plants, herbs, or trailing vines, which can grow to wrap around a standing trellis planter.

With just a little bit of prep and some personal creative flair, you can bring personality and color to an otherwise unused wall, railing, or fence. In fact, a vertical garden is a clever way to turn a narrow backyard into a useful space. By simply cleaning, modifying, and mounting the empty soup cans to a trellis frame, you can craft a mobile gardening wall perfect for a balcony, the side of a shed, or a fence line.

Getting started is as simple as saving up a dozen or so cans for your garden wall. You'll need a drill and some screws or nails. Paint is optional. The best part is that the setup can be expanded over time, as you have more plants or room to grow.