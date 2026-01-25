Add Privacy To Your Yard With A Stylish DIY Movable Screen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many outdoor spaces, such as patios, decks, and apartment balconies lack the kind of built-in privacy you might be looking for when fashioning your ideal cozy retreat. Building a permanent fence around an outdoor area can be costly, restrictive, and even a violation of lease guidelines, leaving many feeling stuck with an imperfect view. Luckily, there are options for those seeking privacy that won't break the bank or permanently alter a space. One easy DIY project that adds extra privacy employs the use of a few wooden trellis panels, which serve as a framework to hang potted plants or other decor. You're essentially creating both a vertical garden and an attractive, easily moved privacy wall at the same time.

This outdoor screen DIY adds privacy to your deck without blocking all the sunlight, by letting the greenery of hanging plants do the work. You can customize the screen to your space, and tailor the look to suit your vibe with decorative flourishes. You can also change up the potted herbs, flowers, and plants to match the season, making this the perfect outdoor accent wall year-round.

The best part is, this trellis screen can be picked up, put to the side, or folded up and packed away when not in use. That way you get a little extra room when hosting guests, and it's ideal for renters who haven't found their forever home. With just a few framed wood lattice panels, door hinges, and a paint job, you'll be ready to create a small, private oasis in style.