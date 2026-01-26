Why You Should Reconsider Using Mothballs To Repel Mice From Your Yard

There are numerous hacks that will banish pests from your patio and garden, but one you're better off skipping involves using mothballs to repel mice. At first glance, it may seem like a good idea. After all, the chemicals in mothballs are designed to repel pests, and its scent is unpleasant to mice and other rodents. However, not only is this method ineffective against mice, it's also dangerous and damaging to the environment. On top of that, misusing mothballs beyond their intended purpose is illegal.

One active ingredient, particularly in older styles of mothballs, is naphthalene, a crystalline solid that becomes a gas over time. This makes it very effective in killing moths or larvae in closets where the gas builds up (especially when clothes and mothballs are inside sealed plastic containers). But while mice don't like the smell, it's only a temporary deterrent, especially outdoors where the gas quickly dissipates. There's no credible evidence that mothballs actually keep mice out of your garden long term or harm them in any way.

Worse, exposure to naphthalene can cause a host of problems for humans and other animals, such as fever and vomiting among other, more serious symptoms. Having these balls placed throughout your yard or garden is particularly dangerous for children and pets, who may try to play with or even eat them! As for the legal side, it's a crime to use pesticides in a way that contradicts the instructions on the product label. This means you could be liable for damages caused by using this method to repel mice from your yard, since mothballs are not labeled for use in the garden.