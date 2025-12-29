The Common Bird Feeder Maintenance Mistake That's Attracting Pests To Your Yard

If you have a feeder with loose seeds, spills happen. If you offer seed blends with tiny seeds in them, or seeds that aren't among the birds' favorite foods, these often end up on the ground. attracting rodents and other non-avian diners. Spilled bird seed could even be responsible for weeds in your yard. Several birds feeding at once could create a mess below. Even black oil sunflower seed — the energy packed seed that many birds love — can be messy. It's often sold with the hull intact, and these end up on the ground after birds crack the hulls open for the tasty treat within.

Sweep up or vacuum spilled seeds and hulls at the end of every day or two, or whenever you notice them accumulating on the ground. For many pests, like raccoons, if a predictable food source disappears for several days, they'll move on. If you notice you're mostly getting nocturnal interlopers, like opossums or bears, consider bring feeders in each night. Another way to reduce seed mess is to switch to hulled seeds. Even if there's not much left inside a sunflower or other seed hull, even a tiny amount is enough to interest mice and rats. Alternatively, stick to just one seed variety per feeder, instead of blends. This way nothing unwanted gets "spit out" to the ground.

A seed catcher such as the Songbird Essentials seed hoop is another way to cut down on dropped seeds and debris, as most of the mess will land in the catcher instead of on the ground (also giving birds a second chance to enjoy them from the tray). It's a round, wire mesh tray that hooks onto the bottom of just about any type of bird feeder. They're wider than the feeder and come in different sizes.