Are Mice Taking Over Your Shed? Here's How You Can Get Rid Of Them

Much like people, mice need food, water, and shelter to thrive. The difference is that most people don't really want to share their resources with rodents, while mice don't mind using human spaces at all. Even if you've done a good job of mouse-proofing your property, you might still find evidence of activity in your shed. It's the ultimate location for them: it's shelter from the elements, it may provide food, and it's fairly undisturbed, especially if you don't enter the shed often. Getting rid of shed mice requires preventive and remedial measures, removing or securing anything food- and shelter-worthy, sealing gaps that allow them to come and go, and repelling them so they no longer enjoy the location.

The entire process may take some time, depending on how cluttered the shed is, but in the long run, it'll be worth it the next time you visit, and the space is mouse-free. As a bonus, your efforts could keep other pests out as well. Mice could be one of the things attracting snakes to your yard, so by getting rid of them, you might get rid of the reptiles, too.