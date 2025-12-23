We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mice are commonly found in backyards across the United States. Unfortunately, the tiny rodents are prolific breeders and rarely are satisfied with confining themselves to your lawn. Left unchecked, mice will take over your shed, move into your garden, and even take up residence in your home. While a variety of traps and poisons are available for dealing with mice, many homeowners prefer a safer, more humane way to rid themselves of these rodents. Luckily, there are non-toxic solutions, most of which target the rodents' sensitive sense of smell. When used properly, mice in your yard will be a thing of the past with these natural scents.

This approach is successful for a couple of reasons. For one, a mouse's sense of smell is almost four times as powerful of humans. So, many natural scents are either overwhelming or irritating to a mouse's nasal passages. Furthermore, these scents are not just unpleasant to mice, they also interfere with the mouse's ability to find its way, as mice use their sense of smell to help them navigate. There is also no shortage of options, as at least a dozen natural scents will keep mice from your yard. The key is utilizing them properly so they are maximally effective.

Some items that produce strong, irritating, and deterring scents to mice most commonly come in solid or powder form. Cinnamon repels mice, as does cloves, chili, coffee grounds, cayenne pepper, and garlic. To utilize these scents, you can place cinnamon sticks or garlic cloves along trails used by mice or near openings to your house, garage, and shed. Most of these substances can also be used in sachets or as sprayed infusions. Additionally, you can sprinkle powder forms of many of them along mouse trails and borders along fences and exterior walls.