Embrace Imperfection With This Low-Maintenance Landscaping Trend

Gardens are usually intended to be relaxing, but that can be hard if you have a perfectionist streak. You can use plants to turn your backyard into a resort, but if your love of aesthetics and design principles is starting to wear you down, then it may be time to consider wabi-sabi. Wabi-sabi is a Japanese philosophy that involves embracing imperfections and finding the beauty in things that are not carefully curated or manicured. Looking at the old, simple, rustic, mundane, or broken world around you and finding contentment, wisdom, and beauty in it is the essence of wabi-sabi. It's similar to the comfort and charm of an old, favorite T-shirt or a child's handmade art piece.

This lack of perfection is also what makes wabi-sabi gardening lower-maintenance. Instead of working tirelessly to maintain a neat landscape, you can let go of some control and let parts of your garden age and change naturally. Wabi-sabi landscaping may be intuitive for some gardeners and more difficult for others, depending on your aesthetic preferences and temperament. You may even look into your garden and find elements of wabi-sabi already there. Is your garden furniture gaining a pleasing patina as it weathers? Do you have a mossy rock or old tree stump among your plants? That's all there is to it, really! However, if you want to be more intentional about it or are still a bit confused by the concept, here are a few ways you can easily incorporate wabi-sabi into your garden.