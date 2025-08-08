How To Repair Fence Holes For Extra Privacy In Your Yard

For most homeowners, having a yard to truly unwind and connect with family and friends, away from prying eyes, is incredibly important. A completely exposed backyard just doesn't offer the cozy, enjoyable atmosphere you'd want. You could easily add privacy to your backyard with a few simple tricks and ideas like planting hedges, trees, or install fencing. Wooden privacy fences are the most popular of these ideas for good reason — they're charming, practical, and help your space feel like your own. Nothing can mess up that privacy faster than holes in the fence or broken pieces that allow neighbors or passersby to see into your yard.

It's important to fix holes and cracked boards in your fence as soon as possible. These issues can weaken the overall structure and allow moisture and bugs to get inside the wood making a small problem much larger. Holes and damaged boards can also be a hazard to young children and pets and allow them to get out of the safety of the fence or get arms, legs, or even little furry snouts stuck. When you think about how much it typically costs to install a wooden privacy fence in your backyard, it's clear that putting in the effort to repair your old one is a much more sensible option than springing for a new one. The good news is that patching up holes and even replacing broken boards is easier than you think.