DIY A Natural Bird Feeder With The Help Of These Common Yard Scraps

To start, look around your yard for thin, flexible vines, reeds, or branches. We're talking grapevines, weeping willow branches, or English ivy vines. Snip or collect strands a few feet long, then remove the leaves by sliding a vine between your fingers and thumb. Make a circle about the size of a volleyball, twisting the vine around itself a few times to get it to stay in a circle. If necessary, use binder clips or clothespins to hold things together temporarily as you work. Make four circular wreaths of the same size this way; each one should have about three rounds of vine in it.

Fit one vine ring inside the other so they're at 90-degree angles to one another, then add the other two, spacing them out to create a hollow sphere form. Use small bits of vine, twine, or flexible dried grasses to secure them together. Use shorter bits of vine or grasses to make the bottom third into a basket to hold seeds or nuts. Decorate the top by adding sprigs of pine and miniature pine cones, Spanish moss for nesting materials, red holly berries, or whatever else strikes your fancy. If you have thin grapevine left over, loop them into a DIY grapevine hummingbird swing that complements your homemade bird feeder. One caveat: Fresh-cut grapevine will shrink as it dries, so leave a little wiggle room at junctions.

Add a large loop of jute twine to hang your feeder from a structure such as a shepherd's hook, which is a clever way to hang more than one bird feeder in a limited space. Fill the feeder with your favorite bird seed variety, sit back, and enjoy the view.