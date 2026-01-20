The Iconic Southwestern Plant That's Doing More Harm Than Good

If you have dry tumbleweeds blowing across your yard, there's not much you can do except physically remove them and keep an eye out over the coming year in case tumbleweed seeds start sprouting. The younger they are when you spot them, the easier they are to control (they're soft when young and the taproot is not well established). Wear gloves when handling it, as Russian thistles have thorns. Tumbleweeds typically grow in empty patches of loose or disturbed soil, so be sure the area is covered in mulch or in hardy drought-tolerant flowers and plants.

If there are established tumbleweed plants in your yard, you have a few options depending on how many plants there are and how much time and effort you can put into controlling them. The most sure-fire way to eradicate them is to pull or dig them up before they bloom or produce seeds. Once uprooted, they can be bagged and thrown away or burned, depending on the local laws in your area regarding disposal of invasive plants (don't compost them, as they may seed again). If you aren't able to dig them up, you can try mowing over them or cutting them back to the ground before they go to seed. Dispose of the cut material and watch carefully for new growth. While not a perfect solution, it's a better option than simply leaving them in place.

While there are some native species of tumbleweed, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them and the invasive species at first glance. If you decide to rid your yard of invasive tumbleweeds, you may end up destroying native ones as well. While this is unfortunate, the harm caused by the more common, invasive Russian thistle makes it worth the risk.