The Beautiful Arizona City That's Considered The Hummingbird Capital Of The United States

If you have a passion for bird watching and love hummingbirds, you will have a hard time beating the beauty of Sierra Vista, known as the hummingbird capital of the United States. This beautiful southwestern city near the Arizona-Mexico border is located at the base of the Huachuca Mountains rightfully earning its beautiful name Sierra Vista meaning "mountain view" in Spanish. Fifteen different species of hummingbird call Sierra Vista home, and over 300 different bird species pass through the city or settle down there making it one of the best birding spots you can visit in the United States. If you are able to coordinate your trip with Hummingbird Month in August or the volunteer-friendly hummingbird banding events at San Pedro House throughout the summer and fall, you can enjoy a variety of educational activities and events centered around these amazing little birds. In addition, there are two annual bird-related festivals — The Spring Fling in May and the Southwest Wings Bird and Nature Festival towards the end of July. If you run, plan your trip to coincide with the exciting 24th Annual Hummingbird Triathlon.

When it comes to bird watching, head to Ramsey Canyon Preserve, a popular 300-acre summer destination where verdant "sky islands" attract a variety of hummingbird species. At the designated globally important bird area, San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, you'll find birds living there year-round, as well as numerous migrating species passing through, along with other wildlife. Safety when bird watching and safely engaging in other wildlife watching activities is very important. Always be aware of your surroundings and don't disturb any wildlife you encounter on your adventures.