The Beautiful Arizona City That's Considered The Hummingbird Capital Of The United States
If you have a passion for bird watching and love hummingbirds, you will have a hard time beating the beauty of Sierra Vista, known as the hummingbird capital of the United States. This beautiful southwestern city near the Arizona-Mexico border is located at the base of the Huachuca Mountains rightfully earning its beautiful name Sierra Vista meaning "mountain view" in Spanish. Fifteen different species of hummingbird call Sierra Vista home, and over 300 different bird species pass through the city or settle down there making it one of the best birding spots you can visit in the United States. If you are able to coordinate your trip with Hummingbird Month in August or the volunteer-friendly hummingbird banding events at San Pedro House throughout the summer and fall, you can enjoy a variety of educational activities and events centered around these amazing little birds. In addition, there are two annual bird-related festivals — The Spring Fling in May and the Southwest Wings Bird and Nature Festival towards the end of July. If you run, plan your trip to coincide with the exciting 24th Annual Hummingbird Triathlon.
When it comes to bird watching, head to Ramsey Canyon Preserve, a popular 300-acre summer destination where verdant "sky islands" attract a variety of hummingbird species. At the designated globally important bird area, San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, you'll find birds living there year-round, as well as numerous migrating species passing through, along with other wildlife. Safety when bird watching and safely engaging in other wildlife watching activities is very important. Always be aware of your surroundings and don't disturb any wildlife you encounter on your adventures.
Hummingbirds love visiting Sierra Vista
So what is it about Sierra Vista that makes it so attractive to hummingbirds and so many other bird species? Aside from being on one of the four major migratory routes in North America, another factor could be the mild climate which usually runs about 15-20 degrees cooler than Phoenix's temperature, with an average of around 77 degrees year-round. Other attractive features for birds may include the 280 days of sunshine each year, little to no snowfall, and a variety of habitats including water sources and flowers in the Huachuca Mountains and several canyons in the region. With such bird-friendly weather year round and great habitats and resources, Sierra Vista is a dream rest stop for birds on the migratory route.
There are so many places you can enjoy bird watching in the Sierra Vista area. Miller Canyon boasts the southernmost high peak in the United States — Miller's Peak — at a whopping 9,465 feet and offers many great places to see a variety of bird life. A bird watching trip wouldn't be complete without a visit to Beatty's Guest Ranch which holds the record for the most hummingbird species seen in a single day and offers unique hummingbird bleachers where you can watch them zip about. Ash Canyon is home to the Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary, owned and operated by SABO (Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory), providing year-round access to excellent bird watching spots.
Other great things to do in and around Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista isn't just a bird watching destination: There are plenty of fun and exciting things to see, do, and explore here whether you are on a solo jaunt or have the whole family along. Sierra Vista is the largest city in the southeast part of Arizona, located in the middle of southern Arizona's wine growing region including Patagonia, Sonoita, and Willcox. Be sure to stop at the Sierra Vista Vineyards & Winery and enjoy tasting some award-winning wines.
Outdoor enthusiasts have a great selection of recreational activities to choose from in this beautiful region. Hike parts of the Arizona Trail, an 800-mile trail system frequented by outdoor enthusiasts interested in either backpacking or thru-hiking this challenging excursion. There are dozens of other trails criss-crossing the canyons in the Huachuca Mountains. Or, spend time in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area bird and wildlife watching, visiting historic sites, and picnicking. Mountain bikers can test their skills on the challenging Brown Canyon Trail or take an easier route along Perimeter Trail.
There is plenty to see in Sierra Vista if you love history. Brown Canyon Ranch, a historic site in the area, takes hikers and visitors back in time with the ruins of the old homestead, the Brown Canyon Cemetery, and what is left of the Pomono Mine. Military history buffs can explore the Fort Huachuca Museum, featuring thousands of artifacts, documents, and interesting exhibits telling the 135-year-old story of the fort, including serving as the base for the all-Black 10th Cavalry Regiment (Buffalo Soldiers) from 1913 to 1933.