A Drought-Tolerant Flower That'll Help Fill Your Garden With Pollinators

When looking for flowers to include in a vibrant pollinator-friendly garden, it's important to consider your local climate. Planting drought-tolerant flowers may be your best option if you live in a dry region of the United States. One of these flowers is the Wright's skullcap (Scutellaria wrightii), a leggy perennial with purple and violet blooms that brighten gardens and thrive through dry seasons.

Hardy in USDA zones 8 through 11, which includes temperate areas of the West and Southeast, Wright's skullcap grows in the form of a low bush or clump. Part of the heat-tolerant Scutellaria family of plants, which includes other herbaceous skullcaps, Wright's skullcap thrives in sun and well-drained, sandy soil. Its fuzzy, tubular blooms last from early spring all through the summer, and sometimes into fall, providing a reliable food source for butterflies, moths, and bees. The name "skullcap" comes from the hooded shape of its purple petals and white interior, though the flower doesn't actually resemble a skull.