There Is A Newly Detected Invasive Pest: Here's How To Identify It In Your Yard

Unlike invasive ornamental grasses in your yard, you're unlikely to spot a pasture mealybug from a distance. Mealybugs are tiny, with adults being only a few millimeters long and juvenile bugs being even smaller. Adults have a waxy "fuzzy" appearance. Watch for signs of damage like discolored grass or areas of stunted growth, or deposits of cottony, "fuzzy" egg clusters. These will often be under the leaves or where stem and leaf meet. There may also be underground infestations. If you suspect you might have an infestation, visually inspect the area for mealybugs. Currently, there aren't any pesticides proven to effectively target pasture mealybugs, so the best thing to do is document the infestation and report it.

This is also important because, unless you happen to be an entomologist, identifying what type of mealybug is in your yard is pretty difficult. Mealybugs are small, and they all look roughly the same. Contact the Texas Department of Agriculture (or your state's Department of Agriculture if you're not in Texas) Just like if you spot an invasive species in a national park, the best thing to do if you spot invasive mealybugs in your yard is to report it to the authorities and let them handle it. When it comes to new, potted plants, prevention is the best medicine: Inspect them carefully before you buy them, and don't bring them home if they seem infested. If you find any on potted plants you already have, wipe them down thoroughly with alcohol-soaked cotton swabs and repeat periodically, carefully sealing the swabs in sandwich bags or burning them if you're allowed.