National Parks You Need To Visit If You Love The Grand Canyon
Stretching more than 275 miles and sinking to depths of over 6,000 feet, the Grand Canyon is the largest canyon in the United States. Bracketing the Colorado River, which carved the canyon through millennia, the Grand Canyon is an extremely popular destination, with Grand Canyon National Park drawing close to 5 million visitors annually. It is on practically everyone's national park bucket list, and the throngs of visitors make it the second most popular national park in the U.S. Although many are repeat visitors, and it is virtually impossible to fully experience every aspect of the region, there are other national parks you need to visit if you love the Grand Canyon.
The U.S. is actually home to a number of expansive canyons. Although none are longer than the Grand Canyon, there are a few that plunge even deeper. Regardless of length or depth, each of them affords breathtaking views of dramatic landscapes and offers a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. While some of the largest canyons in the U.S., such as Hawaii's Waimea Canyon and Texas' Palo Duro Canyon, are state parks, several others are part of the national park system. Additionally, a good many of them occur in the American Southwest, giving them a very similar feel to the Grand Canyon.
Of course, the Grand Canyon isn't just popular, it is also among the most dangerous national parks in the U.S. The other canyons found in national parks share many of the same elements that make the Grand Canyon so perilous — sheer drops, raging river waters, extreme weather, and wild animals. With that in mind, regardless of what canyon you choose to explore, you need to take precautions such as packing the 10 hiking essentials, carrying bear spray such as SABRE Frontiersman, formulating a plan for hiking, camping, and other activities, and letting someone know of your plans. Additionally, because these parks are so remote and cell service can be disrupted in the depths of the canyons, it is a good idea to carry a satellite communicator like the Garmin inReach Mini 2.
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Located in the isolated region of West Texas, Big Bend National Park encompasses the big bend in the Rio Grande River, which forms the international boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. Just as the Colorado River carved the Grand Canyon, so too has the Rio Grande sliced through the rock to form an impressive canyon. Santa Elena Canyon brackets the Rio Grande with sheer cliff walls rising as high as 1,500 feet above the water. This narrow, chute-like canyon is a popular overnight paddle for canoe and kayak enthusiasts and is one of the reasons Big Bend is considered among the best national parks for paddle sports.
Big Bend and the Grand Canyon share several similarities beyond just the canyon features. For one, they are both located in desert regions. Like the Grand Canyon, Big Bend is one of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S. This is largely due to the isolation, extreme climate conditions, drastic elevation changes, and creatures to beware of. These factors mean proper planning, preparation, and packing are necessary to enjoy a safe adventure here. Consider carrying bear spray to protect against all kinds of wildlife.
While they are alike in many ways, Big Bend, unlike the Grand Canyon, is not among the most heavily visited national parks. Big Bend draws just over 500,000 annual visitors despite being among the largest national parks, with over 1,200 square miles within its boundaries. This can be a bonus for those who enjoy the type of terrain found in the Grand Canyon but prefer a more isolated setting.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado
Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is named after a dramatic canyon carved by the Gunnison River. Located in the western portion of the state, cliff walls in parts of the 48-mile-long Black Canyon sit over 2,000 feet above the river. At its narrowest, a stretch aptly called The Narrows, the canyon is only 40 feet wide at some points. The narrowness only enhances the dramatic appearance of the canyon, 14 miles of which lie within the national park's boundaries.
Like Big Bend National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park receives but a fraction of the annual visitors that the Grand Canyon does. Less than half a million people come to the Black Canyon each year, making it arguably one of the more underrated national parks, particularly if you appreciate canyons. Those who do visit the park are treated to spectacular landscapes designed by a combination of geological processes, namely an uplift of metamorphic rock and volcanic eruptions, along with the eroding forces of wind and the Gunnison River.
There are a variety of ways for visitors to take in the Black Canyon. Several lookout points are available along driving routes within the park. Additionally, trails ranging from easy to strenuous are available to those who want to experience these views on foot. Among the more popular sights to see are Painted Wall, which is the highest cliff in Colorado, and the aforementioned Narrows.
Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
Bryce Canyon is another destination that should be on your national park bucket list, especially if you love the Grand Canyon. Gazing across this landscape filled with red-orange rock spires, referred to as hoodoos, and colorful sheer cliffs is a surreal experience. In many ways, it is reminiscent of the views afforded by the Grand Canyon, which is roughly 100 miles away. The catch is, Bryce Canyon isn't actually a canyon. Despite the misleading name, NASA scientists regard the park's unique geological formations as amphitheaters, saying its features were created by a mixture of wind, rain, and snow melt runoff, as opposed to being carved by a river as a true canyon would be.
Although it's not officially classified as a canyon, Bryce Canyon has a number of similarities to the Grand Canyon and other massive canyons within the U.S. Anyone who enjoys adventuring in those landscapes will certainly want to explore Bryce Canyon. Although it is one of the country's smaller national parks, Bryce Canyon offers not only expansive views but also big adventure and an extensive array of wildlife. Like other parks on this list, there are a number of creatures to beware of when adventuring in Bryce Canyon, so exercise caution.
Hiking is perhaps the most popular outdoor activity in Bryce Canyon. There are numerous trails, from easy, manicured paths with little elevation gain to strenuous hikes that change more than 1,000 feet in elevation and require some technical skill. Additionally, these various hikes range in estimated time of completion from under an hour to in excess of four hours. Horseback riding is another way to see the features of Bryce Canyon. Watching the night sky above is also popular in the park, which is designated as an International Dark Sky Park.
Canyonlands National Park, Utah
Canyonlands National Park — the name alone sounds like a utopia for those who love canyon landscapes. In many ways, it is. Located roughly 300 miles northeast of the Grand Canyon, Canyonlands is situated in Utah's high desert region near the town of Moab. It is the largest national park in Utah, encompassing over 335,000 acres. As the name suggests, there are numerous canyons within Canyonlands' borders, including two major ones formed by the Green and Colorado Rivers.
Yes, that is the same Colorado River that carved the Grand Canyon further downstream. But the shared waterway isn't the only thing these two canyon areas have in common. Both parks have striking features of colorful rock layers that have been exposed by the work of water flowing over millennia. In fact, the red rock landscape within Canyonlands is often said to feel as if it is from another planet. Additionally, both are considered dangerous national parks due to the unforgiving weather and terrain, along with the desert-dwelling creatures that live there.
While these potential perils shouldn't prevent you from visiting Canyonlands, novice hikers should avoid some rugged trails. There are trails that range from easy to strenuous and can provide views of many of the park's most famous features, including Mesa Arch, Monument Basin, Candlestick Tower, Upheaval Dome, and the rivers themselves. Additionally, hikers can make their way to lookouts affording panoramic views of the famous Islands in the Sky and Horseshoe Canyon, among other breathtaking features.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, California
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are home to a dynamic and varied landscape that includes both the tallest mountain in the Lower 48, Mt. Whitney, as well as the deepest canyon in the U.S. With a maximum depth of around 8,200 feet, Kings Canyon claims the title but is just one of many canyons found within the portion of the Sierra Nevada Mountains inside the park's boundaries.
Kings Canyon was formed by a combination of glacial melt and the Kings River. Although it is only 20 miles long, it plunges roughly 2,000 feet deeper than the Grand Canyon. However, other than both being among the largest canyons in the U.S., they don't have a lot in common. For one, the walls of Kings Canyon are comprised of granite and marble as opposed to the colorful sedimentary rock of the Grand Canyon. Additionally, much of the area surrounding Kings Canyon is covered with towering sequoia trees, a stark contrast to the relatively sparse fauna around the Grand Canyon.
However, if you love the Grand Canyon, you definitely need to visit Kings Canyon. Those who go to see both can lay claim to having seen both the longest and deepest canyons in the U.S. However, like other national parks containing canyons, Kings Canyon has its share of hazards. Among those are a number of dangerous animals, including bears. But, be advised, bear spray is banned at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Walnut Canyon National Monument, Arizona
Another impressive canyon that is in slightly different terrain is Arizona's Walnut Canyon. The walls of Walnut Canyon are primarily composed of sandstone, and much of the landscape is covered with pine trees. However, the canyon, which is some 20 miles long and 400 feet deep, was once home to tribes of early Indigenous people, which is part of why it is now designated as a national monument. Given that it's just over an hour's drive from the Grand Canyon, it is certainly worth visiting if you are in the area.
At just under 3,600 acres, Walnut Canyon National Monument doesn't take long to explore. But, there is plenty of interesting information and stunning scenery to take in, including over two dozen ancient cliff dwellings. Walnut Canyon features a pair of hiking trails, neither of which is overly strenuous to complete. The Rim Trail is around three-quarters of a mile long. The entirety of the trail is paved and has little elevation gain. It features two overlooks from which to view the canyon. The Island Trail is just under a mile round trip but is much more strenuous, as it has over 700 steps descending into the canyon. Here, hikers can enjoy a trail full of ancient cliff dwellings.
Zion National Park, Utah
Zion National Park is nearer to the Grand Canyon than any other large national park. Given Zion is less than 100 miles away, it is little surprise the two parks share so many commonalities. Not only is the geography of each park similar, but they are two of the most frequently visited national parks in the U.S., with the Grand Canyon being second and Zion coming in third. They are also two of the largest canyons in America, with the Grand Canyon topping the list and Zion Canyon coming in fourth.
Something else these parks have in common is that they are two of the most dangerous national parks to explore. In addition to there being a number of creatures to look out for when exploring Zion National Park, it is one of the most risky places to hike in America. Although there are more than 90 miles of trails in Zion, including several day hikes that range from easy to strenuous, some trails, such as Angel's Landing hike, should be avoided by casual hikers. Additionally, the popular Narrows trail is often closed due to algae in the river and/or flooding conditions. So, it is a good idea to check current warnings before you visit.
All that said, there is a reason over 4.6 million people visit Zion National Park each year — it is absolutely stunning. While those wanting to play it safe should stick to the easy and moderate day hikes, which still afford breathtaking views, the more adventurous should check out the wilderness exploration options in Zion. Rock climbing, canyoneering, and exploring the famous Subway formation (a challenging off-trail trek) are just a few things to do when visiting Zion National Park.