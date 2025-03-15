Stretching more than 275 miles and sinking to depths of over 6,000 feet, the Grand Canyon is the largest canyon in the United States. Bracketing the Colorado River, which carved the canyon through millennia, the Grand Canyon is an extremely popular destination, with Grand Canyon National Park drawing close to 5 million visitors annually. It is on practically everyone's national park bucket list, and the throngs of visitors make it the second most popular national park in the U.S. Although many are repeat visitors, and it is virtually impossible to fully experience every aspect of the region, there are other national parks you need to visit if you love the Grand Canyon.

The U.S. is actually home to a number of expansive canyons. Although none are longer than the Grand Canyon, there are a few that plunge even deeper. Regardless of length or depth, each of them affords breathtaking views of dramatic landscapes and offers a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. While some of the largest canyons in the U.S., such as Hawaii's Waimea Canyon and Texas' Palo Duro Canyon, are state parks, several others are part of the national park system. Additionally, a good many of them occur in the American Southwest, giving them a very similar feel to the Grand Canyon.

Of course, the Grand Canyon isn't just popular, it is also among the most dangerous national parks in the U.S. The other canyons found in national parks share many of the same elements that make the Grand Canyon so perilous — sheer drops, raging river waters, extreme weather, and wild animals. With that in mind, regardless of what canyon you choose to explore, you need to take precautions such as packing the 10 hiking essentials, carrying bear spray such as SABRE Frontiersman, formulating a plan for hiking, camping, and other activities, and letting someone know of your plans. Additionally, because these parks are so remote and cell service can be disrupted in the depths of the canyons, it is a good idea to carry a satellite communicator like the Garmin inReach Mini 2.

