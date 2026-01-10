The Beautiful Late-Summer Blooming Flower You Should Prune In Late January

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clematis (Clematis spp.) are commonly used to add color to boring backyard fences or add shade to pergolas. They are ideally suited for these tasks thanks to their climbing nature and colorful, showy blooms. With almost 400 species and countless hybrids available, there is a great variance available in the size and shape of the blooms. There is also a difference in the care they require and the timing of required tasks such as pruning. Depending on the type of clematis you have, pruning them in late January can help avoid a massive amount of entanglement, encourage good growth, and provide bountiful late-summer blooms.

However, before you grab your Fiskar's bypass pruning shears and start lopping off your clematis, it is important to know what type you have. That is because some species and hybrids are not to be pruned during winter months. Of the 3 groups of clematis, only Group 3 plants should be pruned in late winter. Group 3 clematis are those which bloom in late summer. These include cultivars such as 'Jackman', 'Princess Diana', 'Rouge Cardinal' (works as Group 2 or 3), and Sweet Autumn (native to Japan and considered invasive in some parts of the U.S.). If you don't know the group your clematis falls into, you can either look it up by name or determine the group based on when it blooms. If it blooms in late summer or early fall, it is Group 3 and can benefit from a late winter pruning. If you get the type wrong, there's good news: If you prune at the wrong time of the year for your type, the plant will be fine. It just won't bloom well, and you'll want to shift your pruning cycle before the following growing cycle.