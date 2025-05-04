Easily Sharpen Your Garden Shears With The Help Of This Must-Have Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Well-timed trimming will protect many plants from disease while promoting optimal growth. Deadheading rose bushes during the fall, for example, can help them withstand winter and pruning fruit trees' branches first thing in the spring can encourage a bountiful harvest. Keeping your garden shears in good shape is just as important as timing and technique. This includes sharpening them every few months.

Sharpening your shears with an abrasive whetstone requires some skill and dexterity. You can easily hurt yourself if you struggle to steady your whetstone while grinding a blade against it. That's why diamond files are a must-have tool for gardeners. Some diamond files offer both coarse- and fine-grit surfaces for sharpening different kinds of tools. Unless your garden shears are extremely dull, a medium- or fine-grit surface should suffice. Some gardeners prefer mini-files for sharpening smaller shears. No matter which size you choose, a file lets you reshape blade edges fast and doesn't require oil like some whetstones do.

To get started, clean the tool you plan to sharpen with soapy water and dry it thoroughly. If necessary, dislodge rust with steel wool and a lubricant such as WD-40 non-aerosol spray. Then, find the shears' beveled edge (which is at an angle). This is the only part you need to sharpen. Put on safety gloves if desired, place the file against the beveled edge, and push it upward, applying constant, gentle pressure. Repeat this process (rather than moving the file back and forth like a saw) until your blade is sharp.

