The Large-Flowered Climbing Plant That'll Add Color To Your Boring Fence

Fences are useful for privacy and keeping pets contained, but they aren't always the most attractive feature of a garden. A fresh coat of paint can add some flair, but you can also cover your fence with climbing plants. Clematis (Clematis spp.) is a gorgeous perennial flower that is perfect for adding color and life to your fence. The flowers bloom in a wide range of colors, including blue, purple, red, yellow, and white. While most of the popular clematis species and cultivars have large flowers, there are smaller options if you prefer something more delicate, like woodbine (Clematis virginiana).

When choosing your clematis plant, there are plenty of options. Native clematis species can be found in specialty nurseries or through seed exchanges with other gardeners. Some, like bellflower clematis (Clematis pitcheri), have bell-shaped flowers instead of the wide, starburst flowers that most common garden clematis species have. Others form short shrubs instead of growing into vines, like the Virginia whitehair leather flower (Clematis coactilis).

Non-native clematis plants are also beautiful and easy to grow, and some have even won awards. The popular cultivar 'Jackmanii' has won the Royal Horticultural Society's Award of Garden Merit, as has the strikingly red 'Madame Julia Correvon' clematis. The only clematis you should avoid is sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora), which has become invasive due to its vigorous growth and is a poisonous species.