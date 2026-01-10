Keep Your Back Safe When Shoveling Snow With The Help Of These Smart Tips And Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter weather can mean the surprise of fresh, deep snow. If you usually go straight for the shovel in a shovel vs. snow blower debate, remember that heavy snow can put heavy strain on your back, too. The average weight of snow scooped by your shovel is anywhere from 5 pounds for fluffy snow to around 25 or 30 pounds for the wettest snow, according to Witte Physical Therapy. There's not much you can do about the snow's weight, how much fell, or the length of your driveway. But there are ways to make that wintry excavating much less stressful on your back. Using a shovel designed to push snow, rather than scooping to throw it, is one way to greatly reduce back strain. For instance, shoppers praise this 36-inch snow-pusher sold at Costco, saying it clears more area in less time. You essentially just push the shovel along the driveway at a steady, low angle, letting your body weight do the pushing rather than your back.

Working smarter, not harder, is another helpful tactic. Using the right shovel for the snow at hand can cut down on back strain on those days when you absolutely have to clear that snow. Back injuries the only risk when shoveling snow. Making things easier and more manageable can also help protect your heart, as the increased physical stress of shoveling could lead to increased risk of a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association.