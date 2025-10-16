Snow Blower Vs Shovel: How To Choose The Best Tool For Your Winter Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snow building up on your driveway and paths can be both inconvenient and dangerous. You can try clever hacks for removing snow like using your riding lawn mower for snow removal to clear it all away, but if you're a little more traditional you'll probably reach for either a snow blower or a shovel. Both have their pros and cons, so which one is right for you? Of course, if the snow has already arrived, use whichever tool you have available.

If the snow is still in the future, there are a few things to consider when choosing your tool. Snow blowers are more powerful and generally take less effort and physical energy to use. The trade-off is that they're significantly more expensive than shovels. The initial cost is higher, but they also need electricity or gas to power them, along with periodic maintenance, which means there are recurring costs as well. Using a shovel to clear snow by hand takes longer, you're likely going to be more tired afterwards, and there is some risk of injury. But they're less expensive, as little as $35 for a quality shovel like the 20-inch combination snow shovel / pusher from Suncast, or far less if you find one at the dollar store. You can also hang a snow shovel or lean it against a wall, while snow blowers will require a dedicated space when not in use.

You can also split the difference with a powered or motorized snow shovel. These are generally lighter and easier to use than a snow blower, but still more expensive than a traditional snow shovel. Motorized snow shovels are a nice compromise between snow blowers and traditional shovels, particularly in small spaces, so it's worth looking into if you're still unsure which to pick.