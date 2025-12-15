Metal Or Plastic Shovel: Which Option Is Best For Your Snow Removal Needs

If you're leaning toward the shovel camp in the snow blower vs. snow shovel debate, there are still a few things left to consider before buying just any shovel. The first consideration might be whether to go with metal or plastic, but there's more to it than that. Like apples and oranges, they both serve a similar purpose but can be completely different in other ways. Metal snow shovels tend to be heavier-duty and more durable than their plastic counterparts, and sometimes more pricey. Likewise, plastic shovels tend to be lighter in weight and therefore easier to manage, especially if dealing with wet, heavy snow. Snow doesn't stick to plastic quite as much as it does to metal, either. The common plastic variety may be the better go-to option for the average fluffy snowfall, but sometimes, it pays to have more than one option.

The right snow shovel isn't always just about whether it's made of metal or plastic but whether you're trying to push or throw snow, how heavy the snow is, and if you're dealing with icy conditions beneath that packed snow. And if you live in an area where winters often produce wet, clumpy snow, cooking-oil spray is the hack that makes snow stop sticking to your shovel.