Metal Or Plastic Shovel: Which Option Is Best For Your Snow Removal Needs
If you're leaning toward the shovel camp in the snow blower vs. snow shovel debate, there are still a few things left to consider before buying just any shovel. The first consideration might be whether to go with metal or plastic, but there's more to it than that. Like apples and oranges, they both serve a similar purpose but can be completely different in other ways. Metal snow shovels tend to be heavier-duty and more durable than their plastic counterparts, and sometimes more pricey. Likewise, plastic shovels tend to be lighter in weight and therefore easier to manage, especially if dealing with wet, heavy snow. Snow doesn't stick to plastic quite as much as it does to metal, either. The common plastic variety may be the better go-to option for the average fluffy snowfall, but sometimes, it pays to have more than one option.
The right snow shovel isn't always just about whether it's made of metal or plastic but whether you're trying to push or throw snow, how heavy the snow is, and if you're dealing with icy conditions beneath that packed snow. And if you live in an area where winters often produce wet, clumpy snow, cooking-oil spray is the hack that makes snow stop sticking to your shovel.
Choosing the better snow shovel for the job
A metal shovel might be best for your needs if you find yourself scooping out hardened ice-like slabs that develop after snow sits for a while, melts, then refreezes. The metal blade jabs beneath this type of snow a bit better than the average plastic shovel, which may crack or chip. Metal also stands up better to hitting frozen debris if you're shoveling snow on a bumpy surface. It's worth noting that some metal shovels are not as durable as others; for instance, an aluminum shovel is about as light as a plastic shovel, but it bends easily if it hits an object or if you apply pressure to the back end with your foot. If you can handle the weight — and the potential backache — a steel shovel excels at clearing packed or heavy snow, as the added weight and durability of the steel will push beneath and through most packed snow. Look for something with an ergonomic handle design if you're prone to a sore back to make your snow-shoveling life a little easier.
The simplest plastic shovel tends to be thin and lightweight, making light work of shoveling fluffy snow. The thinner the plastic, the more flimsy the shovel, however. Look for something made of polypropylene or a polycarbonate blade for added durability or one that comes with a thin metal strip along the leading edge. This type offers the nonstick, light properties of plastic, but with some protection against wear on that leading edge. For a beefy shovel for packed, heavy snow, consider something like this Suncast snow pusher from Costco. No matter which shovel type you might prefer, look for options that seem to be built well and that feel comfortable for you to use.