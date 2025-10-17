'Less Work, Covered More Area' – Shoppers Praise This Costco Snow Removal Tool
There's nothing more aggravating than waking up to find your driveway covered in snow — especially when you're in a rush to leave. Forget about grabbing a snowblower or shoveling when you just don't have the time (or patience) for layers of clothing and yet another wardrobe change afterward. There's a simple hack that makes snow removal faster than ever, at least when the snow isn't saturated with moisture: A snow pusher. Costco's 36-inch Suncast snow pusher makes quick work of lightweight fluff when there's a lot to clear and little time to do the work.
This model features a 3-foot-wide plastic blade that quickly shoves snow aside, making it one of the easiest ways to safely remove snow from your deck without harming the wood. Priced at $57.99 on Costco's website with free shipping, it's currently available as an online-only deal. The Suncast snow pusher's non-stick blade also helps prevent snow buildup while you work. Unlike a shovel, there's no scooping or lifting involved — you simply push the 7-pound tool along paved surfaces to clear snow toward the edges of a driveway or across segments of a sidewalk.
It works best when you realize the best time to shovel (or push) snow is while it's still falling, before it gets too deep. Reviewers of the snow pusher give it 4.5 out of 5 possible stars on Costco's product page; of those, 228 out of 322 users gave it 5 stars.
What users say about Costco's Suncast 36-inch snow pusher
Many reviewers on Costco's product page say the snow pusher makes quick work of several inches of snow when used as intended — which is to push snow. They also note that its wider-than-average handle makes it easier to drive into a pile with both hands. Some users mention the blade can tilt slightly if you try to use it like a shovel, so it's best to avoid that temptation and make sure that the bolt connecting the handle and blade is secure.
The shovel requires some assembly, according to several reviews, though most note it is an easy process. A reviewer named Batdad said it's "light enough to manage, but wide enough to cut down on time pushing/shoveling snow." While Batdad had no issues gliding over driveway or sidewalk cracks, others users said it takes practice learning how maneuver smoothly, which would be true for a snow shovel as well.
One user notes that it may be a bit too wide for use on a sidewalk that's exactly 3 feet wide (or less) because the edges of the blade may hit grass on either side of the walkway. JohnTR raved, "[When] used correctly, this pusher is the best thing since sliced bread." A reviewer named Mike R also praised it, stating, "Great shovel. Less work, covered more area." One negative review mentions the handle breaking or bending; others were mostly about how the blade handles snow, or how it attaches to the shaft.