'Less Work, Covered More Area' – Shoppers Praise This Costco Snow Removal Tool

There's nothing more aggravating than waking up to find your driveway covered in snow — especially when you're in a rush to leave. Forget about grabbing a snowblower or shoveling when you just don't have the time (or patience) for layers of clothing and yet another wardrobe change afterward. There's a simple hack that makes snow removal faster than ever, at least when the snow isn't saturated with moisture: A snow pusher. Costco's 36-inch Suncast snow pusher makes quick work of lightweight fluff when there's a lot to clear and little time to do the work.

This model features a 3-foot-wide plastic blade that quickly shoves snow aside, making it one of the easiest ways to safely remove snow from your deck without harming the wood. Priced at $57.99 on Costco's website with free shipping, it's currently available as an online-only deal. The Suncast snow pusher's non-stick blade also helps prevent snow buildup while you work. Unlike a shovel, there's no scooping or lifting involved — you simply push the 7-pound tool along paved surfaces to clear snow toward the edges of a driveway or across segments of a sidewalk.

It works best when you realize the best time to shovel (or push) snow is while it's still falling, before it gets too deep. Reviewers of the snow pusher give it 4.5 out of 5 possible stars on Costco's product page; of those, 228 out of 322 users gave it 5 stars.