Remedy Your Icy Driveway With The Help Of A Common Garden Tool

Winter snowfall brings with it several conundrums, especially when temperatures are near freezing and you don't know how wet and heavy the snow is, or when it will stop snowing. There's also the big question of whether the temperature will rise enough to melt the snow before you shovel it, or if instead it'll turn to heavy slush, or worse, ice.

The best time to shovel snow is while it's still falling, which keeps it manageable. But that's not always a realistic option, especially when the snow falls steadily into the night. When your driveway or sidewalk turns into an ice skating rink, throwing salt on it may help to some degree, but it doesn't do much good if that ice is thick. Short of imagining a flamethrower to melt the ice, there is one item that works quite well to break it up, and you may already have it in the garage: a pitchfork.

Yes, that garden tool you probably only use on rare occasions has a great purpose beyond slinging mulch or breaking up soil clumps. It's quite handy for removing layers of ice from a pavement, especially if you have a good scooping shovel to pair with it, as needed. If snow starts to pile up while you're out there on ice-breaking duty, here are some clever hacks to make snow removal easier than ever.