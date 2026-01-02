A Clever Way To Create Waterproof Storage Under Your Backyard Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decks are a wonderful addition to any outdoor space, giving you a place to hang out and overlook your yard. Unfortunately, the space beneath a deck often goes unused. Because decks are not inherently waterproof, storing items underneath isn't always feasible. Even if you do manage it, sometimes it can lead to rot in the wood. If you are looking to create a deck that is waterproof and allows you to make the underneath usable while also keeping the wood sturdy, there's a great solution known as a membrane-and-downspout system, or simply an under-deck drainage system.

It's a great way to make a waterproof area so you can use it as a secondary lounging area or as storage and rest confident that you won't venture down there one day to find everything soaked and ruined. It may even help create a perfect way to store patio furniture during the off-season, or any other materials you don't need outside in the open all the time. It also works under both elevated and non-elevated decks, such as a DIY floating wood deck.

This method uses a membrane, downspouts, gutters, a staple gun, a utility knife, and waterproof tape. If you get a kit, like this Muzata Under Deck Drainage System on Amazon, then you will usually get the membrane and the downspouts. This system takes advantage of your normal deck frame. Before you put boards over the top, you will set up this drainage system. It works by creating a series of gutters and troughs to direct rain and safely expel it on the outside without damaging your frame or the boards on top.