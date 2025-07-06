Two Clever Patio Furniture Storage Methods To Know Before The Off-Season
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you have a deck or a patio (there is a difference), nice patio furniture is a great addition to any outdoor space. It comes in a wide range of styles, like these highly rated Costco furniture sets homeowners are loving. If you live in an area that gets inclement weather during the winter or a rainy season, you want to protect that furniture so it's not unnecessarily damaged by the elements. There are two basic options for storing patio furniture depending on your situation: You can store it indoors (if you have the room) or you may be able to leave your patio furniture outside during the winter with proper protection and planning.
Protecting outdoor furniture properly has many benefits including extending the life of your patio set, keeping it looking like new, and saving money on replacement items. Usually, if it's too cold to hang out by your pool or enjoy cookouts, your can go ahead and put away your furniture or winterize it if it's staying outdoors. Before storing or winterizing patio furniture, be sure to thoroughly clean and dry it. Remove any pillows and cushions before hosing off the set completely. Use a brush and soapy water to scrub away any stubborn dirt or grime. Once rinsed, let pieces dry thoroughly so mold and mildew don't develop while in storage.
How to store your patio furniture indoors
If you have plenty of space in a garage, basement, or storage shed, your best option is to bring your patio set indoors for the winter. There are several benefits to doing this, including minimizing exposure to excessive moisture and cold which can weaken the structure of your furniture, causing it to have to be replaced sooner. Keeping the items indoors also prevents fading or warping from exposure to the elements. Although sets may store more easily upside down, it's best not to do that: Leave them upright so you are not exposing the legs and undersides to more dust and moisture. Additionally moving them around this way could scratch tabletops or chairbacks. This is important whether you're storing furniture indoors or out.
As with the furniture pieces, make sure cushions are thoroughly cleaned and dried before storing. With cushions in particular, you want to avoid storing them where they can get damp. Any dampness can result in mold or mildew developing. So if rainwater seeps in around your garage door, avoid keeping them too near the door. If at all possible, store cushions in a temperature-controlled area protected from pests (add cedar or lavender to naturally keep pests far away). Using large storage totes can be a great place to put cushions and the totes can be stacked to save space.
How to store your patio furniture outdoors
If you don't have the space to bring patio furniture indoors, there are still things you can do to protect it. Winterizing patio furniture outdoors is a little different and involves a few more steps, but it does its job when done right. The best way to keep cushions and rugs protected outdoors is to use storage boxes like the waterproof, lockable DRATO 150-gallon outdoor storage box. These boxes are available in a variety of sizes (up to 260 gallons), and will keep cushions dry and safe from mildew and outdoor pests.
It is not recommended to leave the cushions in place when covering furniture. This will still expose cushions to added moisture, mildew, and mold, and ruin them before the next season. Umbrellas should be stored inside if at all possible, and can usually be disassembled to store under a bed or in a closet (make sure they are thoroughly cleaned and dry first). For the furniture itself, invest in quality outdoor furniture covers to protect them from the elements. This includes chairs, sofas, and any tables or additional pieces your set includes. Choose covers made of heavy-duty materials that have ventilation panels and are UV resistant for the best results, like these Gasadar patio furniture covers. If you're doing a combination of indoor and outdoor storage, the covers (once dry) can sit in the same boxes that held cushions during the winter.