Two Clever Patio Furniture Storage Methods To Know Before The Off-Season

Whether you have a deck or a patio (there is a difference), nice patio furniture is a great addition to any outdoor space. It comes in a wide range of styles, like these highly rated Costco furniture sets homeowners are loving. If you live in an area that gets inclement weather during the winter or a rainy season, you want to protect that furniture so it's not unnecessarily damaged by the elements. There are two basic options for storing patio furniture depending on your situation: You can store it indoors (if you have the room) or you may be able to leave your patio furniture outside during the winter with proper protection and planning.

Protecting outdoor furniture properly has many benefits including extending the life of your patio set, keeping it looking like new, and saving money on replacement items. Usually, if it's too cold to hang out by your pool or enjoy cookouts, your can go ahead and put away your furniture or winterize it if it's staying outdoors. Before storing or winterizing patio furniture, be sure to thoroughly clean and dry it. Remove any pillows and cushions before hosing off the set completely. Use a brush and soapy water to scrub away any stubborn dirt or grime. Once rinsed, let pieces dry thoroughly so mold and mildew don't develop while in storage.