How To DIY A Floating Wood Deck For A Stylish Backyard Upgrade

It's nice to have a space in your backyard that's dedicated to grilling. Some folks use their deck, porch, or balcony, while others use a patio (it's a narrow distinction between a patio and a deck, but there is a difference). Whatever you're working with, it's ideal to have a firm, somewhat elevated surface to work and relax on. Otherwise, the space around a grill can become muddy, or your lawn will get worn just from you spending so much time there. If you don't have a porch or patio, consider building your own floating deck. This process takes a little bit of time and a couple trips to the hardware store, but you'll definitely save some money doing it yourself. There are a number of advantages to floating decks: They don't require complicated in-ground concrete piers and generally don't require building or HOA permits.

It's helpful to have a design for the finished product before you start working. The deck's floorboards will be screwed down to a wooden frame supported by concrete deck blocks. For this project you will need stainless steel screws, 2x6-inch boards, 2x8-inch boards, a measuring tape, a shovel, five concrete deck blocks, a power drill, a circular saw, and wood stain. The number of boards you need is dependent on how large you want your deck to be. If you want a 10-foot by 10-foot structure, you'll need about nine 2x6-inch boards for the base and nine 2x8-inch boards to cover it. While the wood is the most expensive part of the project, it is the best material for putting in a deck on a tight budget.