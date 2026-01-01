Should You Water Your Plants During Winter? Here's What We Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As winter weather settles across the country, you may be wondering if you should continued to water your plants during the winter season. The short answer is yes, but with contingencies. This pertains to plants that are green and growing, as well as those that have gone dormant and brown. With a few exceptions, this applies to both indoor and outdoor plants. However, you will need to adjust your watering routine from what you followed during the peak growing months. You'll also need to take care to avoid some common plant watering mistakes.

There are a number of reasons to water your plants during winter. For one, dry winter air tends to cause soil to dry out quicker. The root systems of both evergreens and plants that go dormant in winter still need to stay hydrated. This helps the roots stay healthy during winter and can ensure good growth in spring once those dormant plants — including lawn grasses — awaken come warmer weather. Winter watering also helps those plants, shrubs, and trees that do stay green all year long replace the moisture lost from their leaves and avoid what is known as winter desiccation.

Watering is also one of the best ways to help protect the plants and trees in your yard from frost and freezing temperatures. This is because the moist soil acts as an insulating layer, as it retains heat, whereas dry soil actually has air pockets that allow cold air to penetrate to the roots. The moisture in the soil also helps relieve stress on the plant during this time, by allowing it easy access to much-needed moisture. Finally, winter watering can help perennials and newly planted plants establish a strong root structure and healthy root balls.