How To Prepare Dahlias And Similar Types Of Tubers For Winter Weather

Planting dahlias (Dahlia spp.) is a popular way to add splashes of color to landscaping in yards across the U.S. They are easy to propagate, considered medium to high maintenance, yet provide strikingly colorful blooms (there are about 40 species) throughout summer and early autumn. However, as fall fades to winter, not only do dahlias drop their flowers, but the root (sometimes called a bulb) from which they sprout must be properly prepared to protect it from the upcoming cold weather. How you go about preparing dahlias and similar types of flowering tubers for winter weather depends on where you live, how cold temperatures typically get in your area, and whether you dahlias are planted in containers or in the ground.

If your dahlias are grown in containers, there are a couple of directions you overwinter care can go depending on the size of container. Simply put, containers that can be moved should be moved. Place them in a garage, shed, or similar indoor area, protecting them from freezing temperatures. This is only necessary when freezing weather is on the way. During mild weather conditions, they can be left in place. Regardless of where they are, the containers should be watered twice a week, unless you have wet winters, so they retain plenty of moisture.

Should you be unable to move your containers, or are growing your dahlias in raised beds, follow the same guidelines for in-ground bulbs outlined below. That is, digging them up and storing them before the first freeze, and replanting them in the spring However, keep in mind, tubers in raised beds and containers are more susceptible to cold weather than those actually in the ground due to often shallower soil and the exposed sides of the containers and beds.