What You Must Do For Your Hydrangea Plants Before Frost Hits Your Area

Hydrangeas are very popular among gardeners throughout most of the U.S., with different varieties in all but a handful of the lower 48 states. Generally, hydrangeas are sturdy enough to withstand winter weather if they are grown in the appropriate hardiness zone. However, they can still be damaged by frost and snow. As such, there are a few things you must do, ranging from watering to mulching, to take care of your hydrangeas in the winter so they don't fall victim to the harsh weather. Ideally, these steps should be taken before the first frost hits your area.

Of course, depending on where you live, the timing of the first frost can cover a wide range. In northern areas, these steps may need to be incorporated into your hydrangea garden care routine in the fall months, while further south, you may be able to wait until close to New Year's. The key is to know your first frost date and make sure to take preventative measures to protect your hydrangeas before it hits.

When it comes to protecting your hydrangeas from frost, it's important to give them a good watering. This is actually the same protocol for protecting trees in your yard from frost as well. Since moist soil will resist the cold better than dry ground, the roots of the plants will be better insulated. As far as how often to water your hydrangeas during the winter, so long as the ground is not frozen, you should consistently water them to keep the soil moist, unless it's frozen. Once a blanket of snow covers the ground, the snow will actually serve as insulation for the ground.