How To Protect The Trees In Your Yard From Frost

Whether the Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast calls for a mild, moderate, or severe conditions, odds are there will be frost and likely a freeze at some point during the season for most areas of the country. When the inevitable cold snap comes, those heading outdoors will take pains to dress warmly for a winter hike. Around the house, they may take steps to protect the late season vegetables in their garden and drip water so the pipes don't freeze. What is often overlooked, however, is protecting the trees in your yard from frost. To make sure trees are not damaged from freezing conditions, you should help both the trees and the soil around them stay warm. This is particularly important for young trees still getting established.

Although most people assume it is frost or snow contacting the leaves and branches of trees that cause the most harm, in reality, that can often benefit a tree in severe cold conditions. With the exception of extremely heavy snow buildups, which can cause limbs to snap and break, trees benefit from having a layer of frost or snow, as it helps insulate them from colder air temperatures. Additionally, the dry air that typically accompanies the high pressure systems that are cold fronts can make trees more apt to be damaged by dropping temperatures. This applies to tissue within not just the leaves, trunk, and branches, but also the roots. With that in mind, it's worth it to keep trees and soil watered and warm to limit the damage done by frost and freezes.