Add Privacy To Your Front Yard With A Unique Idea From HGTV's Jasmine Roth

Many designs to do with privacy are made for the backyard, and close off your space. Privacy for your front yard can be a bit of a tougher solution as you don't necessarily want to permanently enclose this part of your property from the rest of the world. Instead of having to choose between an always open or a closed-off front yard, you can potentially get the best of both worlds thanks to an idea from HGTV's Jasmine Roth: Her design allows you to create a partial privacy fence that blocks off nosy neighbors when you need it, then opens up for a broader view.

Though it looks rather elegant, it is pretty simple. All you have to do is build a slatted fence and gate. First, you'll need some boards and posts. You can go with wood, metal, composite, or PVC, depending on the look and benefits you want.

While Roth didn't share her exact plans for building the partial fence, this isn't a major issue. Essentially, it is just a fence to add privacy to your patio, but with a large gate. The first step is to install the posts. Once they are in place, you can nail or screw in the wooden boards horizontally. For the gate, you'll attach it to the posts with hinges so it will swing open and closed as needed. That's pretty much it. If the spaces between your posts are far apart, you can add a vertical beam in the middle to add a little extra support, but this is not always necessary.