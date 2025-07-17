A Renter-Friendly Solution For Adding Privacy To Your Balcony Or Patio

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most apartments and condos may not have big backyards, but they almost always have balconies, patios, or little porches where you can set up a little outdoor space. You can even have hummingbirds visit your balcony if you create a perfect hummingbird-friendly container garden that's just the right size for a small area. There are tons of ways to use patio furniture to make the most out of your small patio, but there is a common problem that crops up with these small spaces: They almost always lack privacy.

In some cases, your patio or balcony may be right next to your neighbor's, which can really be awkward if both you and your neighbor want to be out on your respective balconies at the same time. The perfect solution for this problem works for homeowners and is renter-friendly too: Privacy screens! Privacy screens are portable dividers that can be moved around, folded up, and put away if you don't want to use them all the time, and used in a variety of ways to create a private space you can enjoy.

There are many things you can do to provide private areas on your patio or balcony, like this budget-friendly DIY that is perfect for adding privacy to your balcony. The benefit of privacy screens, also called room dividers, is that they come in a huge variety of styles, sizes, and colors that work with any design theme, so the possibilities are endless.