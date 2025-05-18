Add Privacy To Your Patio With These Tips From HGTV's Property Brothers

Your backyard is your oasis from the rest of the world. Or at least, it's supposed to be. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to feel that way, especially when you are surrounded by loud and nosy neighbors. To have your yard to yourself, you need to be able to enjoy a little privacy. Fences provide some of the best concealment. However, there aren't always nice-looking options, and some housing areas don't allow big and bulky fences. This is when you have to get a little creative with your designs. Thankfully, HGTV's Property Brothers has shown some fun ways to get the peace you want in a pretty and permissible way.

To get around some pesky rules and still have a little privacy, focus on isolating your patio instead of your whole yard. This way, you still have a little sanctuary – at least most of the time. Thankfully, it's pretty easy. One of the simplest and fastest ways to build yourself a sanctuary is to go ahead and take advantage of items you may already have lying around. For example, Drew and Jonathan Scott suggest taking benches and planters and stacking them up to get a wall that not only helps block your neighbor's view but also helps to isolate this area from the rest of your yard. Use a mix of different planter and pot heights, as well as various plants to make a flexible, vibrant, and unique wall. This also helps to create an intimate space out of a large and open area.

