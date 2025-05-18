Add Privacy To Your Patio With These Tips From HGTV's Property Brothers
Your backyard is your oasis from the rest of the world. Or at least, it's supposed to be. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to feel that way, especially when you are surrounded by loud and nosy neighbors. To have your yard to yourself, you need to be able to enjoy a little privacy. Fences provide some of the best concealment. However, there aren't always nice-looking options, and some housing areas don't allow big and bulky fences. This is when you have to get a little creative with your designs. Thankfully, HGTV's Property Brothers has shown some fun ways to get the peace you want in a pretty and permissible way.
To get around some pesky rules and still have a little privacy, focus on isolating your patio instead of your whole yard. This way, you still have a little sanctuary – at least most of the time. Thankfully, it's pretty easy. One of the simplest and fastest ways to build yourself a sanctuary is to go ahead and take advantage of items you may already have lying around. For example, Drew and Jonathan Scott suggest taking benches and planters and stacking them up to get a wall that not only helps block your neighbor's view but also helps to isolate this area from the rest of your yard. Use a mix of different planter and pot heights, as well as various plants to make a flexible, vibrant, and unique wall. This also helps to create an intimate space out of a large and open area.
Privacy screens get the job done in style
Patios are one of those outdoor updates that add serious value to your home, which means they're worth a little investment on your part. So, if you don't have benches and planters lying around, or you want to make something specifically for your patio space, there are a few more options to try. Drew and Jonathan Scott have offered several unique ideas for creating a little privacy on your patio.
Putting up walls is one option, but it makes your outdoor space feel a little cramped and more like you're inside than you are outside. Thankfully, there is a way to balance between open air and flat walls. When Drew and Jonathan helped Rebel Wilson surprise her friend with a renovated house, one area they focused on was the patio. To create a sense of seclusion, they used a slat wall privacy screen.
From straight on, it looks fully closed, but at other angles, you can see out into the world and feel a bit of a breeze. It helps to give you a bit of privacy from your neighbors without making you feel enclosed. Throughout their show, the brothers offer tips on how to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard, so you not only learn how to create a privacy fence around your patio, but how to make your space really feel like the perfect getaway.
Pergolas are another great option according to the Property Brothers
Pergolas are also a great choice recommended by the Property Brothers. Though they're often open on the sides, it provides an opportunity to create a shady space to congregate while also creating a bit of privacy. Get a little creative with a pergola by growing vines. Plants are a great choice because, depending on what you choose, you can get beautiful flowers that release pleasant scents throughout the summer and provide shade and privacy.
If you don't want to deal with plants, another option is to add curtains. You can hang them from the side of the pergola and up on top to add a resort feel to your space while also providing shade and privacy. This is a great way to make your patio feel more like a room or an extension of your home, rather than a separate space, which is also something the Property Brothers highlight on their show. However, it does it in a way that still gives you the benefits of being outdoors and the feeling of openness that solid walls can't provide.
These are great ideas from the Property Brothers, but they aren't the only choices available. You can find other ways to create a private space in your yard. For example, while not recommended by the Scotts, feel free to get something a little more self-contained such as Costco's screen patio that may be worth its hefty price tag. Additionally, you can use a simple privacy fence, and then make it a little more pleasant to look at with the unexpected way a shower curtain can spruce up your garden.