Keep Algae Out Of Your Birdbath By Using This Durable Material

When it comes to still water in a birdbath, daylight plus warm weather sometimes equals algae. A birdbath, particularly one that's been frequently visited, is exactly the kind of environment where algae wants to grow, which is one reason you should think twice before putting a birdbath in direct sunlight. It's also one of the reasons a concrete birdbath may not be the best option: Its rough surface seems to encourage more algal growth. If you don't feel like scrubbing that birdbath on practically a daily basis, one way to avoid it is by choosing a birdbath that's made of a naturally algae-inhibiting material — copper. This metal is durable, it won't crack in winter, and it looks nice, too. As far as reducing algae's potential, copper binds to the proteins in algae and other organisms, preventing the photosynthesis needed for growth. It also destroys the algae's cell walls and damages its DNA.

Copper works so well as an antimicrobial material that ancient cultures even used copper vessels to store water. It's one reason doorknobs and bar tops are often traditionally made from copper. It kills all sorts of harmful pathogens such as e. coli, and viruses like influenza besides algae.

A copper birdbath essentially is a vessel that holds water, too, and the material's special properties make it worth the potential extra expense compared to birdbaths made of other materials. For instance, the Monarch Abode hand-hammered copper birdbath costs about $80 on Amazon, while more elaborate models could cost significantly more. Though copper is great at it's anti-algae job, it's worth noting that even a copper birdbath's water could develop algae if it's left to sit long enough.