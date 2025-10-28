Winter Is On The Way. Here's What The NOAA Forecast Is Predicting For The Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With fall underway, winter weather forecasts are rapidly being released, including the annual winter forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The NOAA, which also operates the National Weather Service, is the official provider of weather and climate information in the United States. A quick glance at the NOAA's December-through-February outlook map shows it largely agrees with the popular Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast for winter 2025, with a few notable differences.

Overall both the temperature and precipitation outlook maps issued by NOAA for the upcoming winter season are more uniform across specific regions than the versions put forth by the Old Farmer's Almanac, which identifies some anomalies within certain regions, like the Southwest. In terms of temperature, the NOAA map shows three layers: Areas leaning or forecast to be warmer, leaning or forecast to be cooler, and those which could go either way. The layer of leaning to the warm side begins at the top of California, dips down to the northern portion of Texas, then begins to gradually climb, taking in the entire Southeast and most of the Eastern Seaboard before ending at the Vermont/Massachusetts border.

This year's forecast basically mirrors La Niña season winter weather conditions, since NOAA expects a mild, brief La Niña effect as winter gets underway. By NOAA's calculations, this results in colder than normal conditions in an area stretching along the Oregon/Washington border and across northern Idaho. The cool swath (essentially following the Polar Jet Stream) then dips down into central Nebraska before rising back up to Michigan's upper peninsula. The "equal chances" belt, which could see temps go either way, begins on the Pacific Coast encompassing most of Oregon, then widens as it dips and bends eastward, sandwiched between the cooler and warmer than normal regions.